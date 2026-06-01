IT stock in focus as company's consolidated net profit jumps over 36%, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of software IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus as the company has declared its quarterly results for standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has experienced a strong surge in its consolidated net profit. The company's profit grew to Rs 60.50 crore, a gain of 36.65 per cent from RS 44.27 crore in the prior fiscal period.

The company's total income from operations witnessed strong growth, crossing the thousand crore mark to reach Rs 1,002.64 crore, compared to Rs 797.70 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations for the full year reached Rs 1.13.

The net profit for the consolidated entity in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 12.11 crore. Its total consolidated assets scaled massively to Rs 1,367.25 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to just Rs 350.70 crore at the close of the previous year.

Share Price Today

The counter opened gap down at Rs 18.70, with a fall of 3.11 per cent from the previous close of Rs 19.30 on the BSE. Amid profit booking, the scrip dipped further and touched an intraday low of Rs 17.8, representing a fall of 7.77 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading in red at Rs 18.05 with a dip of 6.48 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,359.31 crore.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain and has underperformed the sector by 9.83 per cent today. Technically, the counter is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51. According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a strong return of 305.62 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 47.25 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 14.82 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)