Railway passengers alert: Snacks to cost more at Central Railway stations from June 1 - Check details

The impact of rising oil and gas prices will now be clearly visible at railway stations as well. The Central Railway of Indian Railways has approved the increase in the prices of food items sold at the stations. The Central Railway informed that the new prices of food items available at the railway stations will be applicable from June 1, 2026. According to the information received, the Central Railway had approved the increase in food prices on Monday. The Railways have also released a new list of 33 items with new and revised rates. Apart from this, there are 16 dishes whose prices have not been changed in any way.
What did the notification say?
It said in its notification, "The competent authority has approved the revision of tariff/rates of 'a la carte' items at static catering units, as per the enclosed list. The new menu and tariff will be applicable from June 1, 2026. All licensees are directed to prominently display the new menu and tariff bilingually (in two languages) at their catering units. It should be clearly explained to the licensees that the rate revision should result in improved quality of food items. Divisions should evaluate sales after 6 months of implementation of the new tariff, and the license fee may be reviewed accordingly."
The railway administration has clearly stated that the impact of food price increases should be reflected in food quality. Furthermore, regular inspections and checks of food quality and quantity should be conducted. Furthermore, it has ordered investigations and inspections of overcharging at railway stations. It should be noted that, following the Central Railway, other railway zones may also approve increases in food prices.
New menu and revised rates
|Food Items
|Amount
|New Rate (Rs)
|Aloo Vada (1 Piece)
|50 grams each
|15
|Ragda / Usal Plate + 1 Pav
|100 grams
|25
|Veg Samosa (1 piece)
|50 grams each
|20
|Pav (1 piece)
|35 grams each
|5
|Veg Sandwich + Sauce
|125 grams
|35
|Veg-Cheese Sandwich + Sauce
|190 grams
|45
|Veg Puffs / Patties
|60 grams
|20
|Sabudana Vada (1 piece)
|40 grams
|20
|Dhokla
|100 grams
|25
|All types of laddus
|30 grams each
|20
|Veg Frankie
|80 grams
|30
|Veg Cheese Frankie
|150 grams
|45
|Dry Bhel
|100 grams
|25
|Chutney Bhel
|150 grams
|30
|Poha Namkeen
|100 grams
|20
|Sada Dosa (Plain) + Chutney + Sambar
|60 grams
|25
|Masala Dosa + Chutney + Sambar
|150 grams
|35
|Onion Dosa / Uttapam + Chutney + Sambar
|110 grams
|30
|Rava Dosa / Masala Uttapam + Chutney + Sambar
|150 grams
|35
|Rava Idli + Chutney + Sambar (2 pieces)
|60 grams each
|35
|Pav Bhaji (2 Pav, 35 grams each)
|150 grams
|50
|Dahi Vada (2 pieces) (100 grams curd)
|30 grams each
|35
|Veg Cutlet (2 nos) + Sauce / Chutney
|50 grams each
|35
|Chole Puri (5 Puris, 20g each + Chole 120g)
|220 grams
|40
|Medu Vada + Chutney / Sambar (2 Pieces)
|50 grams each
|35
|Idli Sambar / Chutney (2 Pieces )
|50 grams each
|30
|Chana Dal Vada + Chutney (2 Pieces )
|40 grams each
|35
|Bread Pakora
|80 grams
|25
|Onion Pakora / Mix Bhajiya
|80 grams
|25
|Moong Bhajiya
|80 grams
|30
|Veg Roll
|100 grams
|30
|Veg Pizza
|125 grams
|50
|Tomato Soup
|100 ml
|20
|Pre-packed popcorn
|35 grams
|10
|Pre-packed flavored popcorn
|35 grams
|20
|Kachori
|40 grams each
|15
|Gulab Jamun / Rasgulla (1 Piece)
|35 grams
|15
|Fresh Juice (Carrot/Pineapple/Mango/Watermelon)
|200 ml
|25
|Fountain Soda
|200 ml
|10
|Flavored Soda
|200 ml
|15
|Fresh sweet lime / orange / apple juice
|200 ml
|40
|Rava Upma + Chutney + Sambar
|150 grams
|25
|Upma (Maharashtrian Style)
|100 grams
|25
|Dabeli
|80 grams
|20
|Donut (with cream)
|70 grams
|15
|Slush
|150 grams
|30
|Softie
|125 grams
|20
|Veg Noodles
|150 grams
|50
|Misal Pav
|150 grams
|35