Railway passengers alert: Snacks to cost more at Central Railway stations from June 1 - Check details

New Delhi:

The impact of rising oil and gas prices will now be clearly visible at railway stations as well. The Central Railway of Indian Railways has approved the increase in the prices of food items sold at the stations. The Central Railway informed that the new prices of food items available at the railway stations will be applicable from June 1, 2026. According to the information received, the Central Railway had approved the increase in food prices on Monday. The Railways have also released a new list of 33 items with new and revised rates. Apart from this, there are 16 dishes whose prices have not been changed in any way.

What did the notification say?

It said in its notification, "The competent authority has approved the revision of tariff/rates of 'a la carte' items at static catering units, as per the enclosed list. The new menu and tariff will be applicable from June 1, 2026. All licensees are directed to prominently display the new menu and tariff bilingually (in two languages) at their catering units. It should be clearly explained to the licensees that the rate revision should result in improved quality of food items. Divisions should evaluate sales after 6 months of implementation of the new tariff, and the license fee may be reviewed accordingly."

The railway administration has clearly stated that the impact of food price increases should be reflected in food quality. Furthermore, regular inspections and checks of food quality and quantity should be conducted. Furthermore, it has ordered investigations and inspections of overcharging at railway stations. It should be noted that, following the Central Railway, other railway zones may also approve increases in food prices.

New menu and revised rates