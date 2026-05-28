May 28, 2026
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Railway passengers alert: Snacks to cost more at Central Railway stations from June 1 - Check details

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The railway administration has stated that the rate revision should result in improved quality of food items and asked that divisions evaluate sales after 6 months of implementation of the new tariff, and the license fee may be reviewed accordingly.

The railways has clearly stated that the impact of food price increases should be reflected in food quality.
The railways has clearly stated that the impact of food price increases should be reflected in food quality. Image Source : IRCTC
New Delhi:

The impact of rising oil and gas prices will now be clearly visible at railway stations as well. The Central Railway of Indian Railways has approved the increase in the prices of food items sold at the stations. The Central Railway informed that the new prices of food items available at the railway stations will be applicable from June 1, 2026. According to the information received, the Central Railway had approved the increase in food prices on Monday. The Railways have also released a new list of 33 items with new and revised rates. Apart from this, there are 16 dishes whose prices have not been changed in any way.

What did the notification say?

It said in its notification, "The competent authority has approved the revision of tariff/rates of 'a la carte' items at static catering units, as per the enclosed list. The new menu and tariff will be applicable from June 1, 2026. All licensees are directed to prominently display the new menu and tariff bilingually (in two languages) at their catering units. It should be clearly explained to the licensees that the rate revision should result in improved quality of food items. Divisions should evaluate sales after 6 months of implementation of the new tariff, and the license fee may be reviewed accordingly." 

The railway administration has clearly stated that the impact of food price increases should be reflected in food quality. Furthermore, regular inspections and checks of food quality and quantity should be conducted. Furthermore, it has ordered investigations and inspections of overcharging at railway stations. It should be noted that, following the Central Railway, other railway zones may also approve increases in food prices.

New menu and revised rates

Food Items Amount New Rate (Rs)
Aloo Vada (1 Piece) 50 grams each 15
Ragda / Usal Plate + 1 Pav 100 grams 25
Veg Samosa (1 piece) 50 grams each 20
Pav (1 piece) 35 grams each 5
Veg Sandwich + Sauce 125 grams 35
Veg-Cheese Sandwich + Sauce 190 grams 45
Veg Puffs / Patties 60 grams 20
Sabudana Vada (1 piece) 40 grams 20
Dhokla 100 grams 25
All types of laddus 30 grams each 20
Veg Frankie 80 grams 30
Veg Cheese Frankie 150 grams 45
Dry Bhel 100 grams 25
Chutney Bhel 150 grams 30
Poha Namkeen 100 grams 20
Sada Dosa (Plain) + Chutney + Sambar 60 grams 25
Masala Dosa + Chutney + Sambar 150 grams 35
Onion Dosa / Uttapam + Chutney + Sambar 110 grams 30
Rava Dosa / Masala Uttapam + Chutney + Sambar 150 grams 35
Rava Idli + Chutney + Sambar (2 pieces) 60 grams each 35
Pav Bhaji (2 Pav, 35 grams each) 150 grams 50
Dahi Vada (2 pieces) (100 grams curd) 30 grams each 35
Veg Cutlet (2 nos) + Sauce / Chutney 50 grams each 35
Chole Puri (5 Puris, 20g each + Chole 120g) 220 grams 40
Medu Vada + Chutney / Sambar (2 Pieces) 50 grams each 35
Idli Sambar / Chutney (2 Pieces ) 50 grams each 30
Chana Dal Vada + Chutney (2 Pieces ) 40 grams each 35
Bread Pakora 80 grams 25
Onion Pakora / Mix Bhajiya 80 grams 25
Moong Bhajiya 80 grams 30
Veg Roll 100 grams 30
Veg Pizza 125 grams 50
Tomato Soup 100 ml 20
Pre-packed popcorn 35 grams 10
Pre-packed flavored popcorn 35 grams 20
Kachori 40 grams each 15
Gulab Jamun / Rasgulla (1 Piece) 35 grams 15
Fresh Juice (Carrot/Pineapple/Mango/Watermelon) 200 ml 25
Fountain Soda 200 ml 10
Flavored Soda 200 ml 15
Fresh sweet lime / orange / apple juice 200 ml 40
Rava Upma + Chutney + Sambar 150 grams 25
Upma (Maharashtrian Style) 100 grams 25
Dabeli 80 grams 20
Donut (with cream) 70 grams 15
Slush 150 grams 30
Softie 125 grams 20
Veg Noodles 150 grams 50
Misal Pav 150 grams 35
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