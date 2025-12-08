IT stock in focus as company gets approval for swap of equity shares, check details The counter has fallen after three days of consecutive gains and technically, it trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of AI and cybersecurity company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has received in-principle approval for its application to acquire M/s AIS Anywhere through a preferential allotment via a share swap. According to the information shared, a total of 31,68,00,000 equity shares will be issued under this scheme. Of these, 14,10,75,000 shares will be allotted to the promoter, Janaki Yarlagadda, and 175,725,000 shares to the non-promoter, M/s Siraj Holdings LLC.

Blue cloud share price

The counter started the trading session in the green despite a selloff in the stock markets. It opened at Rs 21.03 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 20.96, representing a gain of 0.33 per cent. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 21.39 before falling amid profit booking. The scrip touched the intraday low of Rs 20.45. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 20.83, down by Rs 0.13 or 0.62 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 908.34.

The counter has fallen after three days of consecutive gains, and technically, it trades above the 5-day moving average but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 52-week high, hit on December 9, 2025, is Rs 72.88, and the 52-week low is Rs 25.15.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 246 per cent return over the past five years and 193.22 per cent over the past three years. However, it has corrected 36.10 per cent in two years and 68.66 per cent in one year.

Received order for data annotation

The company recently received an order for data annotation and AI training services from Stratos Forge Inc., a US-based company. Previously, the company had successfully completed a pilot project worth approximately Rs 18 crore with an accuracy rate of 96.68 per cent. Following this, Stratos Forge awarded the entire project, worth approximately Rs 110.08 crore, to the company.

