IT stock in focus as company enters into agreement with Bank of Maharashtra - Check details

Shares of IT services and business solutions provider Bartronics India Limited are likely to be in focus as the company has entered into a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the public sector bank, Bank of Maharashtra. The agreement is for providing services as a corporate business correspondent (CBC) under the bank's Financial Inclusion Programme. The agreement, signed on November 4, 2025, aims to expand banking services to underserved areas across India.

"To act as a Corporate Business Correspondent (CBC) for Bank of Maharashtra under its Financial Inclusion Programme, enabling the Company to provide customer service points, technology infrastructure, and operational support for delivery of banking services in unbanked area/pockets or at any other identified locations of Rural/Semiurban/Urban/ Metro areas which are predominantly inhabited by people having no / difficult access to banking services or to provide convenient touch points for customers by setting up of biometric supported Kiosks/Non- Kiosks at BC outlets/Centers across India," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

The counter ended the trading session in the red at Rs 13.09, with a 2.17 per cent decline from its previous close of Rs 13.38. Earlier, the stock started the trading session at Rs 13.03 on the BSE. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 13.19 and an intraday low of Rs 12.72. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 398.69 crore.

Technically, the stock traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 42.31. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.62, which was hit on January 8, 2025. The 52-week low is Rs 11.77. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 796.58 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 39.23 per cent in one year.

