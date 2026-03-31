IT stock below Rs 50 to be on investors' radar after major order win, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a smallcap IT company providing AI-based enterprise solutions, will be in focus when the market opens on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, as the company has shared details about the latest order. Indian stock, foreign exchange, commodities and bullion markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. The company has informed exchanges that it has received a new order from the Hyderabad City Police. As part of the order, the company will deploy AI-based server and GPU systems and a social media monitoring platform called "Blura Saga." This will help the police analyse data, gather intelligence, and conduct critical operations more effectively.

What is Blura Saga?

According to the company, Blura Saga is an AI-based platform that monitors and analyses social media activity in real time. It helps detect trends, identify fake news, and understand public sentiment. This provides immediate alerts to authorities, allowing them to respond quickly and release accurate information.

This platform helps police and government agencies stay alert to potential threats, communicate more effectively, and operate more intelligently. According to exchange filings, this project is significant for Blue Cloud Softech as it strengthens the company's capabilities in providing AI and high-tech solutions and further expands its presence in the government security sector.

Share price history

The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 18.04, a fall of 4.75 per cent from the previous close of Rs 18.94. During the day, it touched an intraday high and low of Rs 19.12 and Rs 17.86, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,358.56 crore.

According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 260.80 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 28.04 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 3.15 per cent, compared with a fall of 14.87 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)