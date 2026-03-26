Market Holidays 2026: Is the stock market open or closed today for Ram Navami?

Mumbai:

Ram Navami is one of the most important festivals in Sanatan Dharma and is observed on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra on the final day of Navratri. However, there is some confusion regarding the dates - in some parts, it is being celebrated today, while in others, the celebrations will take place on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amid this, investors are curious to find out when the Indian equity markets will observe a holiday. As per information available on the National Stock Exchange, the benchmark indices NSE and BSE will remain closed on Thursday for Shri Ram Navami. Therefore, the stock market will reopen on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Stock Market Holiday: Are commodity markets MCX and NCDEX open today?

According to information available on official websites of NSE and BSE, trading in any kind of equity and equity derivatives will be completely closed on Thursday. Let us tell you that BSE and NSE release the list of holidays for the entire year before the start of the new year. In this list, March 26 was already declared a holiday for Ram Navami. Apart from BSE and NSE, India's largest agri-commodity bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), will remain closed in both sessions. However, India's largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed only in the morning session and will reopen in the evening session. Trading will resume in the evening session between 5 pm and 11:30 pm.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, there are 16 stock market holidays in 2026.