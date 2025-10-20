Are share markets open on Monday, October 20 for Diwali? Check when is Muhurat Trading 2025 Is the stock market open today for Diwali? The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Mumbai:

Continuing the upward trend, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained and ended the week on Friday on a high. While the BSE Sensex jumped by 484 points, Nifty climbed 124.55 points to close at a 52-week high, extending its winning run to the third consecutive day on buying in blue-chip banking and oil shares and foreign fund inflows. While the positive trend ahead of Dhanteras boosted the morale of investors, some are uncertain whether the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday or be closed as Diwali 2025 is being celebrated on October 20, 2025, across India.

Is the stock market open today for Diwali?

According to the stock market holidays list by NSE and BSE for October 2025, share markets will remain open as usual today, Monday, October 20, 2025.

Muhurat Trading date and time 2025

This year, the stock market will hold a one-hour Muhurat trading session on October 21, 20254. This is a special and long-standing tradition. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. According to the information available, the exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1.45 pm.

During this time, trading will be possible in equities, futures and options, currency and commodity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

No evening Muhurat Trading this year

For the past few years, Muhurat trading in the stock market has been conducted in the evening. However, this year, the Muhurat trading session will be held in the afternoon.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Will the market open on October 22?

No, the markets will also be closed on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada. This means the next trading session will start on October 23, 2025.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

After October, the stock markets will remain closed for two more days (apart from weekly holidays) this year. Check the complete list of Market Holidays 2025 below.