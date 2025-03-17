IRFC Dividend Date 2025: Shares gain as PSU to announce second interim dividend today IRFC Dividend Date 2025 Announcement, IRFC Dividend History: The shares of IRFC gained on Monday ahead of the scheduled board meeting.

IRFC Dividend Date 2025 Announcement, IRFC Dividend History: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), a Navratna PSU company, gained on Monday as the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet today to consider the second interim dividend for its investors.

“This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 17th March 2025, inter-alia, to consider declaration of Second Interim Dividend to the shareholders of the company for the financial year 2024-25,” IRFC said in a regulatory filing on March 10.

IRFC Share Price

The shares of IRFC gained on Monday ahead of the scheduled board meeting. The counter opened in green at Rs 118 against the previous close of Rs 117.70 on the BSE. The stock jumped further to touch the high of Rs 119.70 - a gain of 1.69 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 118.50 with a gain of 0.68 per cent.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 229.05, and the 52-week low is Rs 108.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,54,600 crore.

IRFC Dividend 2025 Record Date

The railway PSU has already fixed March 21, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for this corporate action.

IRFC Dividend History

Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.80. Before that, the PSU had awarded investors with a final dividend of Rs 0.70.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in the morning trade today, mirroring a sharp rally in global peers. The gain in the stock markets came after an extended weekend on account of Holi.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 363.67 points to 74,192.58 in early trade, snapping its five days of losses. The NSE Nifty went up by 115.3 points to 22,512.50. Stocks like IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the biggest gainers in the opening trade.