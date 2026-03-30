IRB Infra Share Price: Stock trades in green after adjusting for bonus issue - Full details here

Mumbai:

Shares of IRB Infrastructure, India's leading and largest toll road infrastructure developer in the highways segment, gained on Monday even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade as oil prices surged amid the ongoing war in West Asia. The shares jumped after trading adjusted for the bonus issue. The board of directors of the company has approved a 1:1 bonus issue, entitling shareholders to one bonus share for every share held as of the record date. The board of directors of the company fixed March 30, 2026, as the ex-date for this corporate action and April 1, 2026, as the record date. This is the first instance of the company announcing a bonus issue for shareholders. Earlier, the company carried out a stock split in February 2023, where it split one share of Rs 10 into 10 shares of Rs 1 each.

How does a bonus issue work

If an investor held 100 shares of the company as of the record date, he would receive 100 bonus shares under the 1:1 ratio. With this, his total holdings will increase to 200 shares. However, the overall value of the investment would remain unchanged, as the share price adjusts according to the ratio of the bonus issue.

IRB Infra share price

The shares closed at 40.8 on Friday, March 27. On Monday, the stock opened at Rs 20.53 on the BSE, reflecting the 1:1 bonus share adjustment. From here, the stock surged 10.89 per cent to touch the high of 22.70. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 22.38 with a gain of 98.33 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 27,030.56 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 331.33 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 23.79 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 5.75 per cent as against a dip of 14.73 per cent in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Dehradun expressway expected to open for public in early April, preparations in full swing

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)