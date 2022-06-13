Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Investors' Rs 6 lakh crore wiped out as Sensex, Nifty crash nearly 3% each

The sharp fall in Sensex and Nifty on Monday amid a huge selloff in the global equities saw domestic investors losing more than Rs 6 lakh crore. Today's slump in the indices is the sixth out of seven sessions.

According to BSE data, the market capitalisation of all listed companies fell by Rs 6.08 lakh crore to Rs 245.76 lakh crore in the afternoon session from Rs 251.84 lakh crore on Friday. The market capitalization of all the BSE listed companies is currently Rs 2,45,76,082.85, as per data on the BSE website at 1:30 PM.

As many as 77 stocks hit a 52-week high on the BSE today. While 204 stocks were locked in the upper circuit, 310 scrips hit the lower circuit, as per BSE data at 1:30 PM

After gap down opening, the 30-share BSE benchmark further plummeted as it cracked 1,568 points or 2.89% to trade at 52,735 at 1:30 PM. Similarly, The Nifty50 index was trading at 15,754 after tumbling 443 points or 2.76%.

Banking, financial service and IT stocks were the worst hit in today's session. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank emerged as the major laggards. Weakness in index majors Reliance Industries also dragged the market.

