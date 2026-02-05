Interim dividend soon: Speciality retail stock in focus ahead of board meet, check details Technically, the stock trades above the 5-day moving average but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap stock Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that the board will meet soon to declare the third interim dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2025-26. According to information shared with the exchanges, the company's board meeting will be held on Friday, February 13, at which the board will release the financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY26) and may also consider declaring the third interim dividend for FY26. Amid this, the stock opened flat at Rs 21.37 on the BSE. It later reached a high of Rs 21.67. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 21.66, with a gain of 1.36 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 281.91 crore.

The company's revenue in the last quarter increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 134.98 crore from Rs 107.69 crore a year ago. Total expenses in Q2 increased 27 per cent YoY to Rs 6.25 crore from Rs 102.78 crore a year ago.

EBITDA increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 130.25 crore from Rs 5.54 crore a year ago. Net profit increased 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3.73 crore from Rs 3.66 crore a year ago.

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a three-day rally amid a weak trend in global stock markets.

After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 278.72 points to 83,538.97. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 94.15 points to 25,681.85.

From the Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Trent, NTPC, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded lower by over 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading in negative territory.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)