India’s airport story is ushering real estate market, here's what experts say

India’s next wave of mega airports is triggering a real estate gold rush, transforming peripheral regions into high-growth investment corridors. With Noida International Airport to be inaugurated, Navi Mumbai International Airport already operational, and MOPA airport already inaugurated, the land and property markets around these hubs are witnessing unprecedented activity. Improved connectivity, infrastructure upgrades, and accelerated urban development are driving residential, commercial, and industrial demand, attracting investors, end-users, NRIs, and institutional players seeking long-term capital appreciation. Property values near these airports are rising sharply, signalling a structural shift from speculative buying to sustainable, fundamentals-driven real estate growth across NCR, MMR, and Goa.

Jewar Airport Sparks Real Estate Boom

Jewar International Airport has transformed Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway into a high-growth real estate hub. Investors are joining the frenzy, attracted by the potential for superior returns since properties near airports typically appreciate faster due to accelerated infrastructure development and improved connectivity, supported by Metro, UER-2, and Yamuna Expressway, which has fueled demand for residential plots, apartments, and integrated townships.

Between 2020 and 2025, apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway surged 158 per cent, from Rs 3,950 to Rs 10,200 per sq. ft, while plot values skyrocketed 536 per cent, from Rs 1,650 to Rs 10,500 per sq. ft., as per InvestXpert Advisors report - Real X Stat. This remarkable growth underscores the confidence of investors with a long-term horizon and a moderate-to-high risk appetite. However, the corridor is also seeing growth in commercial, industrial, and logistics projects, positioning it as a strategic aviation and business hub. With the airport nearing inauguration, the region offers unmatched long-term investment potential and robust capital appreciation.

Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD, InvestoXpert Advisors, said Jewar Airport has transformed the Yamuna Expressway corridor, with plot prices jumping 6X and apartment rates up 2.5X in 5 years ahead of the launch of Noida International Airport. Jewar is connected by expressways, logistics corridors, and transit systems that improve travel efficiency. The development of industrial corridors, logistics hubs, and planned urban townships is reshaping the NCR real estate landscape. Certain micro-markets, such as Greater Noida sectors Chi-3, Chi-4, Sector 27, Chi Phi, and Sector 22D, have experienced exceptional appreciation, with land in Chi-3 rising more than tenfold, highlighting the extraordinary growth opportunities emerging in Jewar’s orbit.

Navi Mumbai Airport Fuels Property Upswing

The launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has become a powerful catalyst for real estate growth across Navi Mumbai, transforming micro-markets into some of India’s hottest property corridors. According to ANAROCK Research, Average residential rates in Navi Mumbai climbed from approximately Rs 9,981 per sq ft in Q3 2023 to Rs 14,299 per sq ft by Q3 2025, marking a 43.26 per cent increase over two years, whereas the demand surged with a 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise, even as supply tightened by about 10.7 per cent.

Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & MD, PropertyPistol said NMIA is driving transit-led real estate growth in Ulwe, Panvel, Dronagiri and Taloja, with residential prices rising 30–40 per cent in 3–4 years, outpacing MMR. Demand is shifting toward plotted and mid-density housing, supported by end-users, investors and airport-led commercial development. In airport-adjacent regions like Panvel, apartment prices have grown by around 74 pre cent from FY2020-21 to FY2024-25, with plotted land values also jumping 93 per cent on average, illustrating the strong investor interest ahead of NMIA’s full operation. While Property price forecasts remain bullish. We believe a further appreciation of 10–15 per cent after the airport opens, with Panvel/New Panvel rates potentially rising from Rs 6,500 - Rs 10,500 per sq ft to Rs 12,500 - Rs 15,000 per sq ft.

MOPA Airport Transforms North Goa Realty

The Manohar International Airport (MOPA) has transformed North Goa into a high-growth real estate corridor, driven by strategic connectivity and infrastructure upgrades, whereas the property values near MOPA have risen sharply, driven by demand for luxury villas and land-led developments alongside hospitality and commercial growth. Over the past two years, luxury housing demand in Goa has increased by 39.69 per cent, led by HNIs, NRIs, and lifestyle investors. As per recent Magicbrick’s report, North Goa’s residential prices jumped from Rs 8,954 per sq. ft in JAS 2023 to Rs 15,805 per sq. ft in JAS 2025, registering a striking 76.51 per cent growth in just 24 months.

According to Sunil Sisodiya, Founder & CEO, Neworld Developers, with MOPA acting as a long-term growth engine, Goa’s real estate story is evolving from leisure-led demand to a mature, infrastructure-backed investment destination.

Market momentum is strongest around MOPA-led infrastructure corridors, boosting year-round demand. Goa home prices jumped 66.3 per cent YoY, led by luxury villas above Rs 15 crore with 30–40 per cent rental returns; residential plots and mid-range units also attract buyers. Residential plot demand rose 32.53 per cent vs 9.54 per cent apartments, highlighting land-led growth and strong investment appeal. NRI-led investment, 6–9 per cent rental yields, low-density development, and growing commercial activity are transforming the region into a stable, global lifestyle investment destination.

