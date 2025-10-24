From IRFC to REC, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividend, stock split next week - Full list here

Shares of several companies will trade ex-date next week for dividends and a stock split. As dividends offer a consistent source of income, investors always keep a tap on such shares. Also, ex-date is essential for investors as the company’s shares start trading without the value of a declared corporate action, such as dividends, stock splits, or rights issues.
Full List OF Stocks To Trade Ex-Date Next Week
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Corporate Action
|Record Date
|360 ONE WAM LTD
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|Central Bank of India
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|27 Oct 2025
|CESC Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|CRISIL Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|Infosys Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|L&T Technology Services Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|PCBL Chemical Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|REC Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.6000
|27 Oct 2025
|Tanla Platforms Ltd
|27 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|27 Oct 2025
|KSE Ltd
|28 Oct 2025
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
|28 Oct 2025
|Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd
|31 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend
|01 Nov 2025
|Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
|31 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100
|31 Oct 2025
|Laurus Labs Ltd
|31 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|31 Oct 2025
|Modern Insulators Ltd
|31 Oct 2025
|Spin Off
|31 Oct 2025
|PDS Ltd
|31 Oct 2025
|Interim Dividend
|31 Oct 2025