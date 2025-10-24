Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. From IRFC to REC, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividend, stock split next week - Full list here

From IRFC to REC, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividend, stock split next week - Full list here

Dividend Stocks: Ex-date is important as the company’s shares start trading without the value of a declared corporate action, such as dividends, stock splits, or rights issues.

Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stocks Image Source : Freepik
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of several companies will trade ex-date next week for dividends and a stock split. As dividends offer a consistent source of income, investors always keep a tap on such shares. Also, ex-date is essential for investors as the company’s shares start trading without the value of a declared corporate action, such as dividends, stock splits, or rights issues.

Full List OF Stocks To Trade Ex-Date Next Week

Security Name Ex Date Corporate Action Record Date
360 ONE WAM LTD 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 27 Oct 2025
Central Bank of India 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 27 Oct 2025
CESC Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 27 Oct 2025
CRISIL Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 27 Oct 2025
Infosys Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000 27 Oct 2025
L&T Technology Services Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 27 Oct 2025
PCBL Chemical Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 27 Oct 2025
REC Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.6000 27 Oct 2025
Tanla Platforms Ltd 27 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 27 Oct 2025
KSE Ltd 28 Oct 2025 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 28 Oct 2025
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd 31 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend 01 Nov 2025
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd 31 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100 31 Oct 2025
Laurus Labs Ltd 31 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 31 Oct 2025
Modern Insulators Ltd 31 Oct 2025 Spin Off 31 Oct 2025
PDS Ltd 31 Oct 2025 Interim Dividend 31 Oct 2025

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Rec Central Bank Of India Infosys
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\