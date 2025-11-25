Income Tax Refunds: By when you will get it and step-by-step guide to check status online Income Tax Refunds: According to CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal, the tax department is undertaking an analysis of wrongful deductions claimed in certain cases, leading to a delay in the issuance of refunds.

Many taxpayers are waiting for a while now as their income tax refund for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year or AY 2025-26) has been delayed than usual, despite filing the ITR months ago. While the deadline for this year's ITR filing was September 16, taxpayers are still waiting for refunds. The Income-Tax Department head said the department was analysing some of the refund claims, which were identified as "high-value" or were "red-flagged" by the system due to claims of certain deductions.

What is causing delays?

According to CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal, the tax department is undertaking an analysis of wrongful deductions claimed in certain cases, leading to a delay in the issuance of refunds.

"We have also written to the taxpayers to file a revised return in case they have forgotten something," he said earlier.

When will you get your ITR refund?

Agrawal said that legitimate payouts are expected by December.

Follow the steps below to check your refund status on the Income Tax portal:

First step: Visit the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/. Second step: Log in to your account by filling in the correct user ID and password Third step: Navigate to the ‘e-File’ tab, and then click on 'Income Tax Returns', which will be followed by View Filed Returns’ Fourth step: You will have the status of your current as well as past income tax returns displayed on the screen Fifth step: Go to ‘View Details’ option to be able to know the status of your income tax refund

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your refund status on the NSDL portal:

First step: Visit the NSDL portal at nsdl.com/oltas/refund-status-pan Second step: Fill in the crucial information, including PAN details. Choose the Assessment Year through the drop-down menu, and then enter the Captcha code Third step: Click on the ‘Proceed’ option in the Taxpayer Refund (PAN) option. Fourth step: You will be redirected to the page which will show the ‘Refund Status’

