The board of directors of the company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
IEX Share Price: Stock opens in green after profit grows 11% in March quarter, Rs 2 dividend announcement
IEX Share Price: The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each.
Mumbai:
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