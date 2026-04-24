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  4. IEX Share Price: Stock opens in green after profit grows 11% in March quarter, Rs 2 dividend announcement

IEX Share Price: Stock opens in green after profit grows 11% in March quarter, Rs 2 dividend announcement

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

IEX Share Price: The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each.

IEX Share Price Today On April 24, 2026.
IEX Share Price Today On April 24, 2026. Image Source : IEX/Pixabay
Mumbai:

The board of directors of the company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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