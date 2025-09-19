Hurun India Wealth Report 2025: India’s top 10 cities with millionaire families The concurrently launched Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 said 0.31 per cent of Indian households or 8.71 lakh families have a net worth of over Rs 8.5 crore or USD 1 million.

Mumbai:

India is currently experiencing a notable increase in wealth creation, with the number of millionaire households rising from 1,59,900 in 2017 to impressive levels in 2025. According to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025, this wealth remains primarily concentrated in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. Nonetheless, emerging metropolitan areas including Gurugram, Surat, and Lucknow are rapidly advancing in this regard. Presented here are the top 10 Indian cities with the highest number of millionaire households in 2025.

The concurrently launched Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 said 0.31 per cent of Indian households or 8.71 lakh families have a net worth of over Rs 8.5 crore or USD 1 million.

Among the states, Maharashtra leads with 1,78,600 millionaire households, reflecting concentrated wealth in finance and industry.

10 Indian cities with most millionaire families in 2025

Cities No. of Millionaire Households (2025) Mumbai 1,42,000 New Delhi 68,200 Bengaluru 31,600 Ahmedabad 26,800 Kolkata 26,600 Chennai 22,800 Pune 22,500 Hyderabad 19,800 Gurugram 10,100 Surat 5,700 Over a third of the Indian rich prefer not to drink alcohol, a survey released on Thursday said. The survey of 150 Indians having over Rs 8.5 crore of net worth individually had 34 per cent of respondents stating that they do not drink alcohol at all. Whiskey came close second with 32 per cent of the respondents preferring it, followed by red wine at 11 per cent and champagne at 9 per cent. UPI Emerged As Favourite Mode Of Payment The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as the favourite mode of payments for the rich people in India, trumping cash and cards by a wide margin, as per the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2025. It said 35 per cent of the respondents stated UPI was their preferred mode, followed by cash at 18 per cent, RTGS/NEFT transfers at 16 per cent, and cards at 14 per cent. With PTI inputs