Hospitality sector stock gains 5% post strong quarterly results, check share price and other details

Amid ongoing volatility in the stock market, shares of hospitality and lifestyle company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd are trading higher by about 5 per cent today. At the time of writing, the stock was trading around Rs 40.30, up approximately 4.62 per cent on the BSE. This surge follows the company’s strong quarterly results, released after market hours last Friday. The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,809 crore. Earlier, the stock opened in the red at Rs 36.60 against the previous close of Rs 38.52. In between, it touched an intraday high and low of Rs 40.44 and 36.60, respectively.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 59.19. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly performance

In its Q3FY26 results, the company has reported revenue of Rs 36.13 lakh in the December quarter, compared with Rs 23.25 lakh in the same period last year. Profit doubled to Rs 2.21 lakh in Q3 from Rs 1.04 lakh a year ago.

Share Price History

The stock has been gaining for the last 9 days and has risen 49.2 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock has traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day moving averages.

The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 72.20, and its 52-week low is Rs 7.69. Over the last 12 months, the share price has risen by around 195 per cent.

Market Context

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began trading on a weak note on Monday, tracking mixed global trends. The BSE Sensex declined 349.81 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 82,276.95 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty dropped 98.4 points to 25,372.70 before turning volatile. Later, both the benchmark indices turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 7,395.41 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 5,553.96 crore, according to the exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)