Hospital stock hits fresh 52-week high as company share expansion plan, check share price

Shares of North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World hit a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after the company released significant updates regarding its hospital expansion plans. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 202.75 against the previous close of Rs 201.35 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 208.50, the new 52-week high of the stock. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 138.15, hit on December 18, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 204.95 with a gain of 1.79 per cent or Rs 3.60. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,852.42 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 70.9. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

New Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Panchkula

In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that the Park Group of Hospitals has received approval to open a new multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula, which will begin operations on March 29, 2026.

The new hospital will provide advanced healthcare services to patients from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. It will feature modern diagnostics, operating theatres, and critical care facilities. The hospital will also be expandable to 350 beds in the future.

Mohali Hospital Expansion

The company has also decided to add 150 new beds to its Grecian Super Specialty Hospital in Mohali, increasing its capacity from 350 to 500 beds. This expansion will strengthen advanced medical services, including oncology, neurosciences, gastrosciences, and robotic surgery.

With the new Panchkula hospital and the Mohali expansion, Park Hospitals’ total capacity in the Tricity region will increase to 850 beds, making it the largest private healthcare network in the area.

