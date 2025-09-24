Homegrown firm acquires majority stake in Singapore-based AI company - Check share price The stock opened flat at Rs 44.32 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), amid firm buying, and subsequently reached an intraday high of Rs 44.40.

Shares of smallcap company One Point One Solutions Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Point One Singapore PTE. Ltd. has signed an investment agreement to acquire a majority stake in Singapore-based Itnity, which specialises in Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The transaction, finalised with an agreement dated September 22, 2025, will see the subsidiary initially subscribe to 64.29 per cent of Itnity's shares for a cash consideration of USD 3.6 million.

This acquisition is not considered a related-party transaction, and no promoters or promoter group companies have an interest in Itnity. The investment will enable One Point One Solutions to consolidate its business operations, resulting in a more robust financial and operational structure.

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has the option to acquire the remaining 35.71 per cent of Itnity's shares within the next twelve months. "The company expects to complete the full acquisition within that timeframe, subject to customary conditions outlined in the investment agreement. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the acquisition," the filing reads.

Share Price Today

The stock opened flat at Rs 44.32 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), amid firm buying, and subsequently reached an intraday high of Rs 44.40. However, it later fell to touch the low of Rs 43.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 43.91, with a 0.93 per cent decline. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,156.66.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 74.28, hit on September 23, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 41.01.

Technically, One Point One is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 44.67. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)