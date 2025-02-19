Hexaware Technologies shares zoom 10 per cent after muted debut on Dalal Street Hexaware Technologies share price after debut: Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a lackluster debut on D-Street today i.e. February 19, 2025. The shares of the company, which launched the largest initial public offering (IPO) by an Indian IT services firm, were listed at Rs 745.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - a premium of Rs 37.50 or 5.30 per cent to the issue price of Rs 708.

On the BSE, the stock started the trade at Rs 731, a premium of 3.24 per cent over the issue price. The Rs 8,750-crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 674-708 per share.

However, the counter gained after the listing and hit a high of Rs 780 on the BSE. This is a gain of 10.16 per cent to the issue price. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 760.05 on the BSE. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 46,187.83 crore.

Earlier, the initial public offering (IPO) of Hexaware Technologies Ltd got fully subscribed on the last day of the three-day bidding process. The issue got subscribed 2.66 times, on institutional buyers support.

Ahead of the IPO, private equity major Carlyle Group-backed Hexaware Technologies Ltd mobilised Rs 2,598 crore from anchor investors.

The initial share sale of the Mumbai-headquartered company was a complete Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 8,750 crore by promoter CA Magnum Holdings, part of Carlyle Group.

Since the entire issue was an OFS, all the proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the selling shareholder, rather than the company.

Hexaware's public issue is the largest in the country's IT services sector since Tata Consultancy Services' over Rs 4,700 crore IPO over two decades ago.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, JP Morgan India Private Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers responsible for managing the company's IPO.