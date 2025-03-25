Gujarat-based textile stock jumps 8 per cent following this development - Details With this, the equity shareholding of Vishal Fabrics Limited in CTMPL has increased from 37.72 per cent to 42.36 per cent.

Shares of Ahmedabad-based Vishal Fabrics, which is among the largest manufacturers of denim, gained over 8 per cent on Tuesday i.e. March 25, 2025, after the company shared details about its investment in Chiripal Textile Mills Pvt Ltd (CTMPL).

According to information shared with the exchanges, the company has acquired 1,73,825 equity shares of CTMPL for Rs 3,49,38,825, for Rs 201 per share, based on a valuation report on March 24, 2025.

With this, the equity shareholding of Vishal Fabrics Limited in CTMPL has increased from 37.72 per cent to 42.36 per cent. CTMPL, involved in textile manufacturing and processing, reported a turnover of Rs 530.55 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

The stock of Vishal Fabrics opened in green today at Rs 29.97 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 28.13. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 30.49 - a gain of 8.38 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 42.88 and the 52-week low is Rs 18. The market cap of the counter is Rs 560 crore.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run on Tuesday early trade as investors' sentiment remained firm amid foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 418.54 points to 78,402.92 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 107.85 points to 23,766.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,055.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded in the positive territory while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.03 per cent to USD 73.02 a barrel.