Titan stock jumps over 3.6% as Tata Group's company reports 40% revenue growth for 3rd straight quarter

Mumbai:

Shares of leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd surged over 3.60 per cent on Monday, August 10, 2026, as the firm reported a 62.87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,777 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,091 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its sales were up 40.31 per cent year-on-year at Rs 20,787 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 14,814 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. This is the third successive quarter in which the Tata Group-managed firm has reported over 40 per cent revenue growth.

Titan share price

The stock opened in the green at Rs 4,977.20, with a gain of Rs 34.2 or 0.06 per cent from the previous close of Rs 4,943 on the BSE. The counter witnessed firm buying at these levels, and amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.84 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 5,121.30, representing a gain of 3.60 per cent from the previous close. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 3,307.35, touched on September 26, 2025.

Last seen, the stock was trading with a gain of 2.29 per cent at Rs 5,056, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,48,846.93 crore.

Titan quarter results

In the January-March quarter of financial year 2025-26, the leading branded jewellery and watch maker had reported 48.28 per cent growth in sales to Rs 20,607 crore. The flagship Jewellery business revenue increased 88.6 per cent during the quarter.

Similarly, its sales in the December quarter of FY26 were up 42 per cent to Rs 24,915 crore, with jewellery business revenue rising 45.6 per cent.

Titan, the joint venture (JV) between Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), owns brands such as Tanishq, Mia and Caratlane in the Jewellery segment.

Titan share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 1,149.22 per cent over 10 years and 180.86 per cent over 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 24.99 per cent, while the benchmark index has corrected by 7.77 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)