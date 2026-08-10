Ardee Industries IPO allotment to be finalised soon, here's how to check status online on Kfin Technologies

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Ardee Industries Ltd received strong investor participation and was subscribed 133.66 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 426-crore IPO received bids for 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer. The non-institutional investors subscribed their category 255.24 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 197.77 times, and the retail quota was subscribed 45.71 times. No investors are waiting for the allotment process, which is expected to be finalised today. Once the allotment process is completed, investors can check the status on the websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BSE and the registrar, KFin Technologies.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Ardee Industries’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Ardee Industries IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Ardee Industries allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Ardee Industries IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Ardee Industries IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Ardee Industries IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Ardee Industries IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Ardee Industries IPO application will appear on the screen.

Ardee Industries IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Ardee Industries' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 15. Considering the upper price band of Rs 53, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 68, reflecting a grey market premium of 28.30 per cent.

Ardee Industries IPO listing date

The company's equity shares will be listed on both the NSE and the BSE. The shares are expected to make their market debut on August 12.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)