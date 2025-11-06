Groww IPO GMP Today: Grey market premium up 15%, check subscription status and other details Groww IPO GMP Today, Groww IPO Subscription Status: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, garnered a good response from investors on the first day of the subscription period and got subscribed to 57 per cent. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO was subscribed 80 times at the time of writing the report. The company's IPO received bids for 29,24,12,550 shares, as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer. The retail investors' quota was fully subscribed, garnering a 2.69 times subscription, while the category meant for non-institutional investors received a 94 per cent subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 10 per cent subscription.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO.

Groww IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Groww's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 14.75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 114.75, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.75 per cent.

Groww IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share. It has a lot size of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

Groww IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 6,632 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on November 4 and conclude on November 7.

Groww IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 10, 2025.

Groww IPO Listing Date

Groww will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 12.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)