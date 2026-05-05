Gold witnesses mild gain on MCX, silver drops to Rs 2.43 lakh per kg amid Middle East tensions

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures witnessed mild gains on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, amid escalating tensions in the war between the US and Iran. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 410 or 0.27 per cent at Rs 1,49,749 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,49,339. It gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,49,950, a jump of Rs 611 or 0.40 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,49,391 with a gain of Rs 52 or 0.03 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 54 or 0.04 per cent to trade at Rs 1,52,900 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,592 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,43,426 against the previous close of Rs 2,43,895, a fall of Rs 469 or 0.19 per cent. It later rebounded to touch the high of Rs 2,44,326, a gain of Rs 431 or 0.17 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.28 per cent to approximately USD 4,545.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:44 am was USD 4,539.93 per ounce, up by USD 15.90 or 0.35 per cent.

"MCX Gold opened on a steady note and is currently trading within the Rs 1,49,000- Rs 1,50,000 range. However, price action continues to indicate underlying selling pressure. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,51,000– Rs 1,52,000; a sustained move above this band could help ease near-term bearish pressure and extend the recovery toward the Rs 1,55,000– Rs 1,56,000 zone. On the downside, a break below Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,47,000 may trigger further weakness toward Rs 1,45,000– Rs 1,44,000, with Rs 1,40,000 acting as a stronger support base. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious, influenced by firm dollar demand and evolving geopolitical developments," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,49,230 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,36,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,49,180 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,36,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,49,180 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,36,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,50,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,38,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,55,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,55,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)