Gold gains Rs 2,885 on MCX, silver hits new high of Rs 3,39,927 | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures trade rebounded on Friday, January 22, 2026, to hit all-time peaks due to weakness in the US dollar and heightened geopolitical risks. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,548 at Rs 1,58,889 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,56,341. It gained further to hit the intraday high of Rs 1,59,226, a jump of Rs 2,885 or 1.84 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,58,100 with a gain of Rs 1,759 or 1.13 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were down by Rs 2,364 or 1.47 per cent to trade at Rs 1,67,195 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7086 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 3,33,333 against the previous close of Rs 3,27,289. It gained further amid profit booking and touched a high of 3,39,927, a jump of 12,638. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 3,34,800 with a gain of Rs 7,511 or 2.87 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 0.91 per cent to approximately USD 4,958.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was USD 4,956.72 per ounce, up by USD 47.13 or 0.96 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,59,860 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,46,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,59,710 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,46,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,59,710 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,46,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,59,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,40,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,60,000 per kg.

