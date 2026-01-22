One Tap to Safety: Govt weighs 'kill switch' for UPI, bank apps to stop digital frauds During a digital arrest, scammers rely on keeping victims on calls for hours or days, preventing them from seeking help while forcing them to transfer funds.

Amid rising cases of digital arrest and online fraud, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reportedly evaluating a high-tech 'kill switch' and a first-of-its-kind fraud insurance mechanism. According to media reports, the 'kill switch' will be integrated directly into users' UPI and mobile banking applications and, when pressed, will freeze all banking operations and financial transactions on their accounts. The reports hold significance as there has been a surge in the number of victims across India. As per RBI data cited by the Indian Express, India saw 23,879 fraud cases worth Rs 34,771 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

How will this 'kill switch' work

The use of this 'kill switch' is like a vehicle's engine kill button. If a user suspects they are being targeted by a scammer, they can press this switch to instantly freeze all banking operations and financial transactions on their account.

During a digital arrest, scammers rely on keeping victims on calls for hours or days, preventing them from seeking help while forcing them to transfer funds. A kill switch would empower the victim to "shut the pipes" before the money is moved to untraceable mule accounts.

Fraud insurance mechanism

Reports also suggest that the government is exploring a fraud insurance mechanism to cover losses incurred due to digital scams. This fraud insurance mechanism will be set up in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a report by the Indian Express, a high-level inter-departmental committee (IDC) of the MHA, which was formed in December 2025, has submitted a status report to the Supreme Court. The IDC comprises officials from multiple agencies to comprehensively examine all facets of digital arrests.

These steps are important, and cases of digital arrests and fraud are increasing with the expansion of digital and online payments.

