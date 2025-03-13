Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold hits fresh high of Rs 86,875 on MCX ahead of Holi, silver starts strong Gold, Silver Prices Today March 13: At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 86,802, up by Rs 116 or 0.13 per cent.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 13: Gold price continued uptrend and touched a new all-time high of Rs of 86,875 on Thursday i.e. March 13, 2025. The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 86,816 per 10 grams, up by Rs 130 from the previous close of 86,686. It gained further and went on to touch the high of Rs 86,874 - a gain of Rs 188 from the previous close. Between this, it hit a low of Rs 86,785. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 86,802, up by Rs 116 or 0.13 per cent.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 99,481 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 5 from the previous close of Rs 96,476. However, it later lost momentum and was down by 236 points or 0.24 per cent at the time of writing this report and was trading at Rs 99,240. Last year, the silver futures touched an all-time high of Rs 1,00,081 per kg.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,952.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $2,944.8 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 88,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 81,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 88,580 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 81,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 88,580 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 81,20 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 88,580 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 81,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,000 per kg.