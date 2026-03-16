Gold falls to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams, silver drops 2.29% on MCX, check key levels to watch

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures continued to trade lower on Monday, March 16, 2026 as investors closely track geopolitical developments in West Asia. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 1,119 or 0.70 per cent at Rs 1,57,347 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,61,634. It later fell to touch the low of Rs 1,56,254, a dip of Rs 2,211 or 1.39 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,56,423 with a fall of Rs 2,04 or 1.29 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 2,198 or 1,35 per cent to trade at Rs 1,61,208 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,254 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,55,101 against the previous close of Rs 2,59,435, a fall of Rs 4,334 or 1.67 per cent. Later, it touched the low of Rs 2,53,472, a fall of 5,963 or 2.29 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to experts, the gold futures are reflecting consolidation after the recent geopolitical-driven rally.

"However, a decisive break below ₹1,57,000 could intensify downside pressure, potentially extending the corrective move toward the ₹1,55,000–₹1,50,000 support zone. Despite this near-term correction, the broader bullish bias remains intact as long as key structural support levels remain unbroken, supported by favourable macroeconomic tailwinds," Ponmudi said.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.96 per cent to approximately USD 5,013.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 5,005.54 per ounce, down by USD 13.80 or 0.27 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,59,300 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,46,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,59,170 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,45,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,59,170 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,45,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,61,010 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,47,590 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,79,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)