Gold, Silver rates Today: Gold hits all-time high on MCX | Check city-wise rates on April 11

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market surged on Friday, i.e. April 11, 2025, as safe-haven buying continues amid escalating global trade war tensions. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 92,463 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 430 from the previous close of Rs 92,033. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 93,010 with a gain of 977 or 1.06 per cent. Between this, it touched an all-time high of Rs 93,736.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, gained in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 92,000 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 405 from the previous close of Rs 91,595. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 92,298 - a gain of Rs 703 or 0.77 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 92,000 and a high of Rs 92,588.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,2-7.2 per troy ounce. This is the first time gold futures have breached the $3,200 per ounce mark. The spot gold price at 10:45 am was around $3,195.83 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 87,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,400 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,400 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,450 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,100.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 97,100 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.