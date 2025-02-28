Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver under pressure on MCX | Check city-wise rates on February 28 Gold, Silver Prices Today February 28: At the time of writing this report, silver futures were trading at Rs 94,852 - a dip of 698 points or 0.73 per cent from the previous close.

Gold, Silver Prices Today February 28: Gold and silver prices were under pressure on Friday i.e. February 28, 2025. The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 84,899 per 10 grams, down by Rs 297 from the previous close of Rs 85,196. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 84,580. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 84,700, down by Rs 496 or 0.58 per cent. During this time, it touched a high of Rs 84,899.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a dip in the opening trade. The contract opened weak at Rs 95,113 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 437 against the previous close of Rs 95,550. It later dipped to touch the intra-day low of Rs 94,626. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 94,852 - a dip of 698 points or 0.73 per cent from the previous close.

Last year, the silver futures touched an all-time high of Rs 1,00,081 per kg.

Gold Price in the international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,875.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $2,864.6 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 86,990 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 79,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 86,840 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 79,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 86,840 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 86,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 10,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 97,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,05,000 per kg.