Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 24): Gold, silver drops on MCX amid profit booking | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals slumped in futures trade on Friday, October 24, 2025 as traders booked profits. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 517 or 0.41 per cent at Rs 1,23,587 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,24,104. However, it gain a bit touch the high of Rs 1,23,776 and later touched the low of 1,22,148. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,22,306 with a fall of Rs 1,798 or 1.45 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 dropped by Rs 1,974 or 1.58 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,301 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,186 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a loss of Rs 2,011 at Rs 1,46,501 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,45,558. It later dipped to touch the low of Rs 1,47,473. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,45,676 - a dip of Rs 2,836 or 1.91 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.92 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4107.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:45 pm was USD 4,093.16 per ounce, down by 36.84 points or 0.87 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,25,610 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,15,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,25,460 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,25,460 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,15,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,25,890 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,56,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,56,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,56,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,71,000 per kg.