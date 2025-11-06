Gold, silver remain volatile on MCX, know key levels | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.04 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,994.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,991.24 per ounce, up by USD 7.61 or 0.19 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade climbed on Monday, November 6, 2025, after a weak start. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 22 at Rs 1,20,500 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,20,522. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 1,20,750. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,20,695 with a gain of Rs 173 or 0.14 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 341 or 0.28 per cent to trade at Rs 1,22,179 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,611 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 361 at Rs 1,46,960 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,47,321. It later rose to a high of Rs 1,48,085. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,48,030 with a gain of Rs 709 or 0.48 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.04 per cent, trading at approximately USD 3,994.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:20 pm was USD 3,991.24 per ounce, up by USD 7.61 or 0.19 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,22,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,11,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,21,910 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,11,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,21,910 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,11,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,22,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,12,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,51,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,51,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,51,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,64,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)