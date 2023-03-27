Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices remain constant over the weekend

Gold Rates Today: Gold rates remains unchanged over the weekend for both 24 carat and 22 carat category. On March 27, 2023 (Monday), the price of Gold remains the same as on Saturday and Saturday. Currently, the 24 carat metal (10 grams) is priced at Rs 59,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 54,640.

The biggest cities in India saw a shift in gold prices. Pure gold costs Rs 52,285 for ten grams of 24 karat gold and Rs 47,927 for ten grams of 22 carat gold in Chennai, the metropolis of Tamil Nadu.

In many places, the cost of pure gold has reached Rs 60,000. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 60,150, while ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 55,150. Ten grams of 24 carat gold costs Rs 60,000 in Kolkata, and ten grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 55,000. The prices in Mumbai is in par with Kolkata, with ten grams of pure gold having touched Rs 60,000.

In Odisha's capital, Bhubaneshwar, pure gold is at Rs 60,000 and standard gold is at Rs 55,000.

