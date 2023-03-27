Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Gold prices remain constant over the weekend

Gold prices remain constant over the weekend

Gold rate: The price remains stable and is close to the Rs 60,000 mark.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 10:05 IST
Gold prices
Image Source : FREEPIK Gold prices remain constant over the weekend

Gold Rates Today: Gold rates remains unchanged over the weekend for both 24 carat and 22 carat category. On March 27, 2023 (Monday), the price of Gold remains the same as on Saturday and Saturday. Currently, the 24 carat metal (10 grams) is priced at Rs 59,650 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 54,640.

The biggest cities in India saw a shift in gold prices. Pure gold costs Rs 52,285 for ten grams of 24 karat gold and Rs 47,927 for ten grams of 22 carat gold in Chennai, the metropolis of Tamil Nadu.

In many places, the cost of pure gold has reached Rs 60,000. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 60,150, while ten grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 55,150. Ten grams of 24 carat gold costs Rs 60,000 in Kolkata, and ten grams of 22 carat gold costs Rs 55,000. The prices in Mumbai is in par with Kolkata, with ten grams of pure gold having touched Rs 60,000.

In Odisha's capital, Bhubaneshwar, pure gold is at Rs 60,000 and standard gold is at Rs 55,000.

 

Related Stories
Gold price decreases after witnessing a surge on Tuesday

Gold price decreases after witnessing a surge on Tuesday

Gold prices witnesses successive days of price drop

Gold prices witnesses successive days of price drop

Gold prices witnesses surge after two days of decrease in prices

Gold prices witnesses surge after two days of decrease in prices

Gold prices witness surges in two consecutive days, close to touching Rs 60,000

Gold prices witness surges in two consecutive days, close to touching Rs 60,000

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Top News

Related Markets News

Latest News