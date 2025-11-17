Gold prices fall by Rs 1,389 on MCX, silver too remains volatile: Here's what investors should do Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 0.84 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,060 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:40 am was USD 4,059.95 per ounce, down by USD 20.83 or 0.51 per cent.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade fell on Monday, November 17, 2025, after a rollercoaster trend last week. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 447 at Rs 1,23,114 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,23,561. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,22,172. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,22,397 with a fall of Rs 1,164 or 0.94 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 fell by Rs 1,016 or 0.81 per cent to trade at Rs 1,24,292 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5,425 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 913 at Rs 1,55,105 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,56,018. It later dipped to the low of Rs 1,53,310. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,54,952 with a dip of Rs 1,066 or 0.68 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 0.84 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,060 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:40 am was USD 4,059.95 per ounce, down by USD 20.83 or 0.51 per cent.

What investors should do?

According to experts, gold has support at $4035-4000 while resistance is at USD 4115-4140. Silver has support at USD 50.30-49.85, while resistance is at USD 51.25-51.50. In Rs gold has support at Rs 1,22,950-1,22,380, while resistance is at Rs 1,24,950-1,25,500. Silver has support at Rs 1,53,850-1,52,500 while resistanceis at Rs 1,56,740, 1,57,880.

"With gold at lifetime highs and supported by long-term de-dollarisation tendencies, investors should remain optimistic but restrained. To reduce risk, avoid chasing highs and instead accumulate during 2-3 per cent falls," said Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst - APAC, VT Markets.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,25,120 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,14,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,24,970 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,24,970 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,14,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,22,580 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,400 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,67,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,67,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,67,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,73,000 per kg.