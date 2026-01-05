Silver surges Rs 13,584 on MCX, gold too gains amid geopolitical tensions | Check city-wise rates In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.29 per cent to approximately USD 4,428.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 4,422.77 per ounce, up by USD 90.41 or 2.09 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Monday, January 5, 2026, after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, escalating geopolitical tensions and lifting safe-haven demand. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 539 at Rs 1,36,300 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,35,761. It gained further to hit a high of Rs 1,38,200. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,37,682 with a jump of Rs 1,921 or 1,41 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 was up by Rs 1748 or 1.25 per cent to trade at Rs 1,41,270 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,289 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 7,127 at Rs 2,44,000 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 2,36,316. It later touched the high of Rs 2,49,900, representing a gain of Rs 13,584 or 5.7 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,43,053 with a jump of Rs 6,737 or 2.85 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.29 per cent to approximately USD 4,428.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 am was USD 4,422.77 per ounce, up by USD 90.41 or 2.09 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,37,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,26,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,37,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,25,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,37,400 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,25,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,38,330 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,26,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,47,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,47,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,47,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)