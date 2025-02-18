Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX gold rate gains | Check city-wise rate on February 18 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was hovering around $2,921 per troy ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold price gained today i.e. February 17, 2025. MCX Gold for the April 4 contract opened at Rs 85,200 and touched an intraday high of Rs 85,463 per 10 gm on Tuesday.

At around 10 AM, it was at Rs 85,359 per 10 grams - 0.36 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 85,055. The yellow metal's same contract had hit an all-time high of Rs 86,360 per 10 grams on February 11.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, too witnessed a gain. The contract opened at 95,741 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 95,580. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,805 - a gain of 0.24 per cent from the previous close of Rs 95,580. Earlier, it gained to touch the high of Rs 95,774.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was hovering around $2,921 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:02 am was around the $2,90.82 per ounce mark.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 87,100 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 79,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 86,950 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 79,970 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata on February 10 was Rs 86,695 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available at a price of Rs 86,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg On February 5.