Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold price declines on MCX, silver at five-week low | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today 24 Carat, 22 Carat: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,121 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,103.91 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices in the domestic futures market tumbled over half a per cent on Friday, i.e. April 4, 2025, amid volatility in the dollar index. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 89451 per 10 grams, a fall of Rs 606 from the previous close of Rs 90,057. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 89,690, down by Rs 367 or 0.41 per cent. Between this, it touched a low of Rs 89,320 and a high of Rs 89,846.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, dropped in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 94,100 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 399 from the previous close of Rs 94,399. While writing this report, it was trading at Rs 92,686 - a dip of Rs 1,713 or 1.81 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the low Rs 92,555 - a five-week low.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,121 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,103.91 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 91,790 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 84,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 91,640 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 84,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 91,640 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 84,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 91,640 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 84,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 99,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 99,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 99,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.