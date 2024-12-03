Gold price today December 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on December 3: The gold prices in India continued to hold firm at elevated levels, with no significant fluctuation in sight. The price of 24-carat gold remained at Rs 77,340 per 10 grams on Tuesday. This high price reflects its premium appeal among investors looking to capitalise on its safe-haven status in times of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, which is widely used for jewellery due to its blend of durability and affordability, stood at Rs 70,890 per 10 grams. This price range makes 22-carat gold a popular choice for buyers looking to craft or purchase ornaments, ensuring that demand remains steady.

Gold's robust performance comes amidst global financial trends and local market conditions that continue to support its value, solidifying its status as a key asset in both investment portfolios and personal wealth preservation strategies.

Check gold prices in different cities on December 3, 2024

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,040 Rs 77,490 Mumbai Rs 70,890 Rs 77,340 Kolkata Rs 70,890 Rs 77,340 Chennai Rs 70,890 Rs 77,340 Ahmedabad Rs 70,940 Rs 77,490 Pune Rs 70,890 Rs 77,340 Lucknow Rs 71,040 Rs 77,490 Bengaluru Rs 70,890 Rs 77,340 Patna Rs 70,940 Rs 78,100 Hyderabad Rs 70,890 Rs 77,340

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

