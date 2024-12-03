Gold price today December 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
Gold's robust performance comes amidst global financial trends and local market conditions that continue to support its value, solidifying its status as a key asset in both investment portfolios and personal wealth preservation strategies.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 14:22 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 14:22 IST
Gold prices in India.
Gold prices in India.

Gold prices on December 3: The gold prices in India continued to hold firm at elevated levels, with no significant fluctuation in sight. The price of 24-carat gold remained at Rs 77,340 per 10 grams on Tuesday. This high price reflects its premium appeal among investors looking to capitalise on its safe-haven status in times of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, which is widely used for jewellery due to its blend of durability and affordability, stood at Rs 70,890 per 10 grams. This price range makes 22-carat gold a popular choice for buyers looking to craft or purchase ornaments, ensuring that demand remains steady.

Check gold prices in different cities on December 3, 2024

 City   22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)  24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm)
 Delhi  Rs 71,040  Rs 77,490
 Mumbai  Rs 70,890  Rs 77,340
 Kolkata  Rs 70,890  Rs 77,340
 Chennai  Rs 70,890  Rs 77,340  
 Ahmedabad  Rs 70,940  Rs 77,490
 Pune  Rs 70,890  Rs 77,340
 Lucknow  Rs 71,040  Rs 77,490
 Bengaluru  Rs 70,890  Rs 77,340
  Patna  Rs 70,940  Rs 78,100
 Hyderabad  Rs 70,890  Rs 77,340

Why does the price of gold fluctuate? 

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

