Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold hits new high on MCX, silver gains | Check city-wise rates on March 19 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,044.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,036.5 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 19: Gold price reached at all-time high of 88,969 on Wednesday i.e. March 19, 2025. The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 88,796 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 70 from the previous close of 88,726. However, it gained further and went on to touch the high of Rs 88,969. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 88,870, up by Rs 144 or 0.16 per cent.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 1,01,300 per kg on the MCX, a jump of Rs 34 from the previous close of Rs 1,01,269. It later reached a high of 1,01,460. However, at the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 1,01,150. - a fall of Rs 119 points or 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,044.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,036.5 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 90,590 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 83,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,440 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,440 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,000 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,05,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,05,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,05,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,14,000 per kg.