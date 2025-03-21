Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold declines from record high on MCX, silver slips too | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today March 21: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell and was around $3,038.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,031.33 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 21: After making record highs for a couple of days this week, gold prices in the domestic futures market declined on Friday, i.e. March 21, 2025, on profit booking and amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 88,431 per 10 grams, a fall of Rs 275 from the previous close of Rs 88,706. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 88,445, down by Rs 261 or 0.29 per cent. Between this, it touched a high of Rs 88,473.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a drop in the opening trade. The contract opened lower at Rs 99,000 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 392 from the previous close of Rs 99,392. It later reached a low of Rs 98,661. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 98,815 - a fall of Rs 577 points or 0.58 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

Check gold, silver prices in major cities:

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 90,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 82,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,220 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,220 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,220 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,03,100.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,03,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,03,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,12,000 per kg.