Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold hits record high on MCX, silver shines | Check city-wise rates on March 18

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 18: Gold price reached at all-time high of 88,488 on Tuesday i.e. March 18, 2025. The gold April 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 88,274 per 10 grams, a gain of Rs 251 from the previous close of 88,023. However, it gained further and went on to touch the high of Rs 88,450. Between this, it hit a low of Rs 88,257. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 88,471, up by Rs 448 or 0.51 per cent.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 1,00,964 per kg on the MCX, a jump of Rs 428 from the previous close of Rs 1,00,536. It later reached a high of 1,01,190. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 1,01,150. - a gain of Rs 614 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $3,023.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $3,013.9 per ounce.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 90,000 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 90,000 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 90,000 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,04,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,04,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,04,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,13,000 per kg.