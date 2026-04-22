Gold rebounds on MCX, silver jumps nearly Rs 6,000 as crude oil drops | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures rebounded on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as crude oil prices dropped amid the extension of the US–Iran ceasefire by President Donald Trump. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,664 or 1.09 per cent at Rs 1,53,335 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,51,671. It further touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,699, a jump of Rs 2,028 or 1.33 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,53,390 with a gain of Rs 1,719 or 1.33 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 1,577 or 1.02 per cent to trade at Rs 1,56,047 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,378 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,48,717 against the previous close of Rs 2,44,701, a jump of Rs 4,016 or 1.64 per cent. It later touched the high of Rs 2,50,698, a gain of 5,997 or 2.45 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 1.28 per cent to approximately USD 4,779.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,763.29 per ounce, up by USD 62.25 or 1.32 per cent.

"MCX Gold is trading above the Rs 1,53,000 level with emerging buying interest at lower levels, while prices continue to remain in a consolidation phase within a defined range. A sustained move above Rs 1,55,000 could revive momentum toward Rs 1,57,000-Rs 1,58,000. On the downside, a break below Rs 1,52,000 may lead to a corrective move toward Rs 1,51,000-Rs 1,50,000 and further to Rs 1,48,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,54,750 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,750 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)