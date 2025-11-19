Gold rebounds after three-day sell-off, silver too gains on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price rose 0.53 per cent to approximately USD 4,088 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,088.82 per ounce, up by USD 23.01 or 0.57 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade rebounded on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, after witnessing losses for the three consecutive sessions. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 159 at Rs 1,22,799 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,22,640. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,23,601. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,23,326 with a gain of Rs 686 or 0.56 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 jumped by Rs 651 or 0.52 per cent to trade at Rs 1,24,903 per 10 grams in business turnover of 6595 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 395 at Rs 1,55,039 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,54,644. It later rose to a high of Rs 1,56,750. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,56,748 with a gain of Rs 2,104 or 1.36 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.53 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,088 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,088.82 per ounce, up by USD 23.01 or 0.57 per cent.

"MCX Gold is taking support from its rising channel near Rs 1,21,800 – Rs 1,21,000, with yesterday’s hammer candle reinforcing this demand zone. Immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,23,400 and Rs 1,24,000. On COMEX, gold has found support near the USD 4,000 psychological level and reclaimed its trendline, with USD 4,085 acting as the next resistance. A breakout above this zone could open the door for an advance toward USD 4,100 – USD 4,123," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,25,010 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,14,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,24,860 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,24,860 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,14,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,25,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,15,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,73,000 per kg.

