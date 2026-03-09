Gold price falls by Rs 1,800 per 10 grams on MCX, silver drops over 2% | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade lower on Monday, March 9, 2026, amid a stronger US dollar, as the metal has entered a corrective phase. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a dip of Rs 983 or 0.60 per cent at Rs 1,60,651 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,61,634. It later fell to touch the low of Rs 1,59,826, a dip of Rs 1,808 or 1.11 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,60,378 with a fall of Rs 1,256 or 0.78 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were down by Rs 1,374 or 0.83 per cent to trade at Rs 1,64,240 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,193 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,67,497 against the previous close of Rs 2,68,285, a fall of Rs 983 or 0.36 per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,60,743, a fall of 7,542 or 2.81 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 1.10 per cent to approximately USD 5,101.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 5,096.43 per ounce, down by USD 74.49 or 1.44 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,61,830 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,48,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,61,680 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,48,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,63,630 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,48,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,63,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,49,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,80,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,90,000 per kg.

