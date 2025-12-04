Gold price drops on MCX after positive start, silver too remains volatile | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 0.28 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,220.5 per troy ounce.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged in the opening session on Thursday, December 4, 2025 but later dipped amid profit booking and weak global trends. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 337 at Rs 1,30,799 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,30,462. However, it fell to touch the low of Rs 1,29,599 - a drop of Rs 863 from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,29,743 with a dip of Rs 719 or 0.55 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 fell by Rs 688 or 0.52 per cent to trade at Rs 1,31,914 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,111 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 239 at Rs 1,82,621 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,82,352. It later touched the high of Rs 1,82,887, a gain of 0.29 per cent. However, last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,80,055 with a fall of Rs 2,297 or 1.26 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dipped 0.28 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,220.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,189.78 per ounce, up by USD 12.09 or 0.29 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,30,510 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,19,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,30,360 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,30,360 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,31,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,20,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,91,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,91,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,91,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,00,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)