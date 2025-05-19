Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold gains on MCX, silver shines | Check city-wise rates on May 19 Gold, Silver Prices Today: Last seen, it was trading in green at Rs 95,776 with a gain of Rs 458 or 0.48 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of precious metals rebounded in the domestic futures market on May 19, 2025. Prices of gold and silver gained in the opening session. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 584 at Rs 93,024 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 92,441. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 94,031 - a gain of Rs 1,590. Last seen, it was trading in green at Rs 93,333 with a gain of Rs 892 or 0.96 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, too surged in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 95,499 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 181 from the previous close of Rs 95,318. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 95,885 - a gain of Rs 567. Last seen, it was trading in green at Rs 95,776 with a gain of Rs 458 or 0.48 per cent at the time of writing the report.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,226.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:00 am was around $3,225.88 per ounce, up by around 0.68 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 95,660 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 87,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 95,510 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 87,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 95,510 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 95,510 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 87,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 98,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,000 per kg.