Gold continues to rise, trades near Rs 1.31 lakh on MCX, silver too jumps | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate:

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to surge on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a jump of Rs 791 at Rs 1,30,550 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,29,759. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 1,30,955. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,30,769 with a gain of Rs 1,010 or 0.78 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 rose by Rs 1,005 or 0.77 per cent to trade at Rs 1,30,764 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,122 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 2,198 at Rs 1,83,799 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,81,601. It later touched the high of Rs 1,84,727, a gain of 1.72 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,83,803 with a gain of Rs 2,202 or 1.21 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price jumped 0.72 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,251.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 4,217.01 per ounce, up by USD 27.45 or 0.66 per cent.