Gold gains Rs 2.2k per 10 grams on MCX, silver jumps 3% on easing crude oil prices | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures inched higher on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, following a drop in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump claimed progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,247 or 1.5 per cent at Rs 1,52,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,49,753. It gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,52,182, a jump of Rs 2,429 or 1.62 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,51,985 with a gain of Rs 2,232 or 1.49 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 2,105 or 1.37 per cent to trade at Rs 1,55,403 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,692 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened higher. It started the trading session at Rs 2,49,316 against the previous close of Rs 2,44,316, a jump of Rs 5,000 or 2.04 per cent. It later advanced to touch the high of Rs 2,52,000, a gain of Rs 7,684 or 3.14 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 1.97 per cent to approximately USD 4,658.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:10 am was USD 4,646.74 per ounce, up by USD 88.49 or 1.94 per cent.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap up and is currently trading near the Rs 1,51,000 – Rs 1,52,000 resistance band, with price action showing improving strength and emerging buying interest. A sustained move above Rs 1,52,000 could reinforce bullish momentum and extend the rally toward the Rs 1,55,000 – Rs 1,56,000 zone," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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