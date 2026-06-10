Gold falls nearly Rs 3k per 10 grams on MCX, silver sinks over 2% | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened a gap down on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 2,517 or 1.65 per cent at Rs 1,49,926 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,52,443. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,49,500, down Rs 2,943 or 1.93 per cent. However, it saw some buying at these levels and rose to an intraday high of Rs 1,50,853. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,50,471, down Rs 1,972, or 1.29 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 2,228 or 1.43 per cent to trade at Rs 1,55,828 per 10 grams in business turnover of 277 lots.

Key levels to watch

According to exports, immediate resistance for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,52,000, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,55,000.

"On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,49,500-₹1,49,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹1,52,000–₹1,48,000 support region. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continuing to influence price direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened with a gap down. It started the trading session at Rs 2,34,009 against the previous close of Rs 2,38,528, a drop of Rs 4,519 or 1.89 per cent. It later declined to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,33,400, a drop of Rs 5,128 or 2.14 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 1.55 per cent to approximately USD 4,220.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:20 am was USD 4,201.91 per ounce, down by USD 58.25 or 1.37 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,49,010 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,36,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,48,860 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,36,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,48,860 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,36,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,50,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,38,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)